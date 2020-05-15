Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

  • May 15 2020 09:44:59

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the club said the team- including players as well as head coach Fatih Terim- plus the technical team and health, executive and support staff underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Galatasaray has halted training for six days.

Last month, Terim tested negative for the coronavirus after being diagnosed with the virus in March and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Galatasaray resumed training earlier this month at its premises amid a fall in coronavirus numbers in the country.

Galatasaray chairman undergoes brain surgery

Meanwhile, Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz underwent brain surgery on May 14, the Turkish football club announced on social media.

“Our president Mustafa Cengiz has been taken to an intensive care unit after successful brain surgery today and will be kept under medical observation for a while," Galatasaray tweeted.

The Istanbul club said Cengiz is doing well following the operation.

Meanwhile, in a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wished Cengiz a speedy recovery, according to Turkey’s Presidential Directorate of Communications.

Galatasaray said on May 12 that Cengiz would face a series of operations following medical tests after he was rushed to a hospital complaining of weakness and weight loss.

He has been president of Galatasaray since 2018, winning back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles beginning that year.

More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus
More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  3. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  4. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

  5. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Recommended
More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus
Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus
Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic
Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic
One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus

One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus
Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

The number of houses sold in Turkey rose by 8.9% in the January-April period to reach 383,821, said the country's statistical authority on May 15. 
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.