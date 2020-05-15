Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

ISTANBUL

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the club said the team- including players as well as head coach Fatih Terim- plus the technical team and health, executive and support staff underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Galatasaray has halted training for six days.

Last month, Terim tested negative for the coronavirus after being diagnosed with the virus in March and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Galatasaray resumed training earlier this month at its premises amid a fall in coronavirus numbers in the country.

Galatasaray chairman undergoes brain surgery

Meanwhile, Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz underwent brain surgery on May 14, the Turkish football club announced on social media.

“Our president Mustafa Cengiz has been taken to an intensive care unit after successful brain surgery today and will be kept under medical observation for a while," Galatasaray tweeted.

The Istanbul club said Cengiz is doing well following the operation.



Meanwhile, in a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wished Cengiz a speedy recovery, according to Turkey’s Presidential Directorate of Communications.

Galatasaray said on May 12 that Cengiz would face a series of operations following medical tests after he was rushed to a hospital complaining of weakness and weight loss.

He has been president of Galatasaray since 2018, winning back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles beginning that year.