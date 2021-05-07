Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

  • May 07 2021 08:56:01

ISTANBUL
Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 

Cengiz, who became the club's 37th chairman in 2018 won back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles in 2018 and 2019.

The vice-chairman of the Turkish football club Abdurrahim Albayrak said the election would be held in June at the latest.

Galatasaray are currently in third place in the league with 75 points with three matches to go.

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

