Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

ISTANBUL

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6.

Cengiz, who became the club's 37th chairman in 2018 won back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles in 2018 and 2019.

The vice-chairman of the Turkish football club Abdurrahim Albayrak said the election would be held in June at the latest.

Galatasaray are currently in third place in the league with 75 points with three matches to go.