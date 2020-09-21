Galatasaray beat reigning champions Başakşehir 2-0

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray defeated reigning champions Medipol Başakşehir 2-0 to win their second consecutive game in the Turkish Super Lig on Sept. 20.

Radamel Falcao converted a penalty to give the Lions 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, and the first half ended 1-0.

Younes Belhanda doubled the lead in the 76th minute while Galatasaray won the game 2-0 at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray secured their second consecutive victories in the league, collecting six points in two matches.

Başakşehir has failed to meet expectations so far and lost their two games in the league.