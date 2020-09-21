Galatasaray beat reigning champions Başakşehir 2-0

  • September 21 2020 09:03:22

Galatasaray beat reigning champions Başakşehir 2-0

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray beat reigning champions Başakşehir 2-0

Galatasaray defeated reigning champions Medipol Başakşehir 2-0 to win their second consecutive game in the Turkish Super Lig on Sept. 20. 

Radamel Falcao converted a penalty to give the Lions 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, and the first half ended 1-0.

Younes Belhanda doubled the lead in the 76th minute while Galatasaray won the game 2-0 at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray secured their second consecutive victories in the league, collecting six points in two matches.

Başakşehir has failed to meet expectations so far and lost their two games in the league.

football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

    Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

  2. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  3. Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

    Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

    Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons
Recommended
Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race
Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor
Neuville leads Rally Turkey at end of day 2

Neuville leads Rally Turkey at end of day 2
Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig
Gruelling Turkey Rally current stop for three-way title tussle

Gruelling Turkey Rally current stop for three-way title tussle
Galatasaray advance to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray advance to Europa League 3rd qualifying round
WORLD Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Nearly a million Madrid residents were bracing on Sept. 20 for a partial lockdown with several hundred marching in protest as Spanish authorities seek to put a brake on a second wave of COVID-19.    
ECONOMY Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year

Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year

Turkey has earned about $1 billion in health tourism revenues in the last 12 months despite travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a health professional said on Sept. 20.
SPORTS Daviss buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Davis's buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer as time expired to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 20 for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.    