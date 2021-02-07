Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 1-0 at Kadıköy

  February 07 2021

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray claimed a 1-0 away victory against Fenerbahçe in Feb. 6's Turkish Süper Lig derby.

Fenerbahçe hosted Galatasaray at the most anticipated game of week 24 at the Ülker Stadium.

In the 39th minute, Galatasaray goalie Fernando Muslera produced a brilliant save to tip over a strike from Jose Sosa.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed scored the winning goal with a close-range finish in the 54th minute.

In the 75th minute, Ozan Tufan equalized the game with a header but the goal was disallowed for offside after a Video Assistant Referee - VAR - review.

The game ended with a 1-0 score in Kadıköy.

Following this result, Galatasaray climbed to the Süper Lig's top spot with 48 points, ahead of second-place Fenerbahçe on goal difference.

Mesut Özil made his home debut for Fenerbahçe during the match, substituting Mert Hakan Yandas in the 62nd minute.

A free-kick from Özil, who recently transferred from Arsenal, was saved by Muslera.

Galatasaray claimed their 35th Süper Lig victory in 128 games against Fenerbahçe, continuing an eight-match unbeaten streak in Süper Lig Kadıköy games.

Missing key players

Injured Fenerbahçe Brazilian defender Luiz Gustavo, Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas, Italian winger Diego Perotti, Congolese defender Marcel Tisserand, and new signing Irfan Can Kahveci were not part of the squad.

For Galatasaray, Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes and injured Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli were also not in the squad.

In a post-game interview, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said that the team did not compromise on their dominant style of play, especially in the first 30 minutes.

Winning this game was important but It was even more important to climb to the top of Süper Lig, Terim said.

"We never thought we'd lose the match," Terim added, congratulating the players.

For his part, Fenerbahçe head coach Erol Bulut said his team was in control during some parts of the game.

"We performed differently in the first and second halves. The whole second half, we controlled the game but missed many goalscoring opportunities," Bulut said.

Fenerbahçe defender Attila Szalai voiced their disillusionment after working hard to win the game.

"I think we gave everything to win this game during the 90th minute but unfortunately, we didn't score," Szalai said.

