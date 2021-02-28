Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

  • February 28 2021 10:30:00

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Süper Lig week 27 match on Feb. 27 to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.

Galatasaray had enough goals in the first half at home as Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed scored twice.

Mohamed scored the opener in minute 38 at Türk Telekom Stadium when he followed a rebound from goalkeeper Goktug Bakirbas and fired a low strike into the net.

In minute 45, Mohamed doubled the gap when the 23-year-old received a long pass from Christian Luyindama in the area and made a vicious right-footed shot toward goal. The ball hit the crossbar before going into the net.

Galatasaray clinched the shutout victory for their eighth straight win in the Süper Lig.

The Lions have 57 points to lead the league.

Beşiktaş is second with 54 points and Fenerbahçe have 51 to round up the top three in the standings.

Muslera plays 300th Süper Lig match

Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera played his 300th Süper Lig match on Feb.27.

The 34-year-old team captain has been a Galatasaray regular for 10 seasons after joining the Istanbul club from Italy's Lazio in 2011.

He became the first foreigner to make 300 league appearances on a single Süper Lig team.

Before the match, manager Fatih Terim presented him a plate for the milestone.

His teammates congratulated the Uruguayan international for his success and steadiness.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

    Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

  2. Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

    Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

  3. Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

    Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

  4. Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

    Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

  5. Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

    Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May
Recommended
Anadolu Efes Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes' Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague
Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home
Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record
Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022

Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022
Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest

Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest
Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week
WORLD Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai’s port for repairs on Feb. 28, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway’s oil fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, bought shares in four Turkish energy companies with investments totaling around $140 million up to the end of 2020, according to official figures from Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Süper Lig week 27 match on Feb. 27 to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.