Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

  • February 03 2021 09:14:21

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 

In the 22nd minute, Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved a penalty taken by Başakşehir's Giuliano.

Galatasaray took the lead before the first half ended after Henry Onyekuru scored the header assisted by Ryan Donk in the 45th minute.

In the second half, the home side doubled the lead with Ryan Donk's header in the 64th minute and Mostafa Mohamed scored on his debut for Galatasaray by converting the penalty in the stoppage time to make the score 3-0.

Having secured a morale-boosting win ahead of the Istanbul derby against leaders Fenerbahçe on Feb. 6, Galatasaray increased their points to 45.

Defending champions Başakşehir maintain poor form this season with 24 points in 22 matches.

World Health Organization investigators on Feb. 3 visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus, with one member saying they'd intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Feb. 2 he would stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company he built from a startup into one of the world's most valuable firms.
