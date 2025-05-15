Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

GAZIANTEP

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.

The Süper Lig leader made a quick start to the match at the Gaziantep Stadium and Barış Alper Yılmaz found the net just five minutes in, finishing off a smart pass from Yunus Akgün.

Osimhen, later voted man of the match, made his mark on the second half, scoring almost straight from kick off and then adding another just after the hour mark.

The double in the cup final brought the striker’s season tally in all competitions to 35 goals, a new record for a foreign player in a single Turkish top-flight season.

It was a record 19th Turkish Cup for Galatasaray, which will be the first Turkish team to have five stars on its jersey should it grab at least a draw at home against lowly Kayserispor on May 18 to win the club’s 25th Süper Lig trophy.

"We really wanted to win today, and we did, I congratulate my players,” Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk said after the match.

“They cared a lot about the game and focused accordingly. This victory will boost our morale for the weekend. We plan to clinch the championship in Kayseri this weekend.”

Buruk, who is poised to win his third league trophy in a row with Galatasaray, sets his eyes on success on the European stage.

“We have achieved significant success in the Turkish league thanks to our strong squad,” said Buruk, who lifted the UEFA Cup with Galatasaray as a player in 2000 in Turkish club football’s biggest success.

“We played well in some important matches in Europe this season and we had some poor performances, too,” he added.

“This weekend, we want to win the league and advance to the Champions League. From now on, our most important goal is to be successful in the Champions League.”