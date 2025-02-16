G7 reaffirms commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, Lebanon

MUNICH
The G7 Foreign Ministers, representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., reaffirmed their commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria and Lebanon during a meeting in Germany on Saturday.

The ministers focused on the political, security, and humanitarian challenges in the region, particularly in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, according to a joint statement.

They reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and emphasized the importance of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

They called for the release of hostages and an expansion of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The G7 ministers met for the first time under Canada's presidency in 2025 on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, where they also discussed Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

They reiterated their commitment to achieving long-term peace and a strong, prosperous Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of "robust security guarantees" to prevent further escalation.

The group pledged continued support for Ukraine, including financial backing and sanctions targeting Russia.

They emphasized that additional sanctions would depend on Russia’s willingness to engage in "good-faith efforts" to end the war, ensuring Ukraine’s "long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent country."

The G7 condemned military and dual-use aid to Russia from China, North Korea, and Iran, stressing that such support "cannot be tolerated."

Regarding Syria, the G7 welcomed the outcomes of the International Conference on Syria, hosted by France on February 13.

They reiterated their commitment to supporting an inclusive political transition in Syria, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and expressed support for Lebanon’s recent political developments, including the election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of a new government.

"The G7 members reaffirmed their commitment to both countries’ stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

The ministers also strongly condemned Iran, criticizing its "destabilizing actions" across the Middle East, including rapid uranium enrichment and support for armed groups.

They condemned Iran’s proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones and its "transnational repression."

In the Indo-Pacific, the G7 reaffirmed its commitment to a free, open, and secure region, condemning China’s military expansion in the South China Sea.

They also expressed concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, calling on the regime to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and cease all support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Looking ahead, the G7 Foreign Ministers are set to meet again in Charlevoix, Quebec, from March 12-14 to continue discussions on global security challenges.

CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries
