G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy to discuss Middle East, Ukraine

ROME
Foreign ministers from the world's seven leading industrialized nations met Monday in the town of Fiuggi in central Italy to discuss the latest global issues, with a focus on the Middle East and Ukraine.

“Among the topics under discussion will be the serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the situation in Lebanon, the one in the Red Sea and the need to promote a credible political horizon for the region that guarantees peace and security, from the perspective of “two Peoples, two States,” said the Italian Presidency of the G7.

Russia’s war in Ukraine was the other major issue on the agenda. The presidency announced that the meeting aims to confirm the G7’s full military, political, economic and financial support for Ukraine.

The 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference promoted by the Italian Foreign Ministry and Rome-based think tank the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) also opened Monday in Italy’s capital.

It is being attended by high-level representatives from the wider Mediterranean region as well as representatives of several international organizations including Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani and Special Envoy of the U.N. Secretary-General for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

