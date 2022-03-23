FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners

  • March 23 2022 07:00:00

FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners

ANKARA
FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners

Foreign companies and individuals will be able to open Turkish Lira-denominated time deposit accounts that will be guaranteed by the Turkish Treasury and the Central Bank against foreign exchange fluctuations, according to the Official Gazette published yesterday.

In a bid to to increase the attractiveness of lira savings, the Turkish government initiated FX-protected lira-denominated deposit schemes starting from Dec. 22, 2021.
As of March 18, the total volume in those accounts hit 561.87 billion liras ($37.89 billion), according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The time period of those accounts could be extended without a limit until further notice from authorities.
The record low in the value of the lira in December 2021 was 18.36 against the U.S. dollar. The currency gained strength with the new schemes to around 13.5 until the Ukraine war erupted on Feb. 24. The value of one lira floated around 14.82 against the greenback yesterday.

The lira is down 11 percent against the dollar this year, mainly due to the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The currency had declined 44 percent last year.
The Turkish government’s new approach, dubbed as Turkey Economy Model, prioritizes a current account surplus, increasing exports, GDP growth and expansion in employment, while keeping interest rates low.

ARTS & LIFE Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

    President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights

Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights
China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite
Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February
Washington and London ready to resume trade talks in Baltimore

Washington and London ready to resume trade talks in Baltimore
Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture
Teknofest contests’ deadline extended

Teknofest contests’ deadline extended
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.