‘Future is Short’ online at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Modern Cinema starts the first program of New Year with brand new shorts. Free of market conditions, a short film is a format that allows more exploration, and one that can exist as an independent field of research.

“Future is Short,” which will be screened online and free of charge between Jan. 21 and 31, consists of two sections. The first section is a continuation of the “Count Us In!” program, and includes 19 short films produced in Turkey last year.

In addition to the screenings of these films ranging from 3D animations to documentaries, from experimental films to dramas, the film directors will also be meeting with the audience.

The second selection consists of eight short films that were nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Animated Feature and Live Action Short Film categories in 2020.