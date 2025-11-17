Fury in China over Japan PM's Taiwan comments

Fury in China over Japan PM's Taiwan comments

BEIJING
Fury in China over Japan PMs Taiwan comments

The shadow of a man casts over local newspapers reporting on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks on Taiwan, at a newsstand in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Chinese media and ordinary citizens expressed outrage Monday towards Japan, as an escalating diplomatic spat threatens to wreck relations strained by historical grievances and strategic rivalry.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Nov. 7 that the use of force against self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims, could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

China, which has not ruled out using force to take Taiwan, has reacted furiously to Takaichi's comments, calling for her to retract the remarks and summoning the Japanese ambassador on Friday.

In a post on X on Nov. 8, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian, threatened to "cut off that dirty neck," apparently referring to Takaichi, who took office in October.

Tokyo said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador over the now-deleted social media post.

Japan occupied Taiwan for decades until 1945, when it was defeated in World War II.

On Nov. 14, the Chinese embassy warned its citizens to avoid visiting Japan, citing "significant risks" to their safety.

Condemnation has also raged online, with three of the top five trending topics on the social media platform Weibo related to the spat with Japan Monday morning.

Official media have also ramped up criticism of Takaichi.

An opinion piece in the ruling communist party's official newspaper, People's Daily, said: "Sanae Takaichi throwing around fallacious remarks about Taiwan is tantamount to reviving the specter of militarism.”

"This fully exposes the extremely wrong and dangerous historical... and strategic views of the right-wing forces in Japan," it read, calling it a "dangerous shift in Japan's strategic direction."

A commentary by state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday said "if Sanae Takaichi refuses to repent, Japan will be eternally doomed."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies

Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies

    Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies

  2. Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

    Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

  3. Gold deposit accounts in banks nearly double in third quarter

    Gold deposit accounts in banks nearly double in third quarter

  4. Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October

    Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October

  5. Temporary housing set in Balıkesir amid ongoing seismic activity

    Temporary housing set in Balıkesir amid ongoing seismic activity
Recommended
North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger nuclear domino effect

North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger 'nuclear domino' effect
UK toughens asylum system with radical overhaul

UK toughens asylum system with radical overhaul
Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row

Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row
Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia
Families urge Russia to return deported Ukraine kids

Families urge Russia to return deported Ukraine kids
UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza

UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza
Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets
WORLD North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger nuclear domino effect

North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger 'nuclear domino' effect

North Korea denounced an agreement between Seoul and Washington to build nuclear-powered submarines, saying in a state media commentary on Tuesday that the deal would cause a "nuclear domino" effect.
ECONOMY Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Real estate investment and development company Nef has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), for its first project in the kingdom .
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿