Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store

Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store

LONDON
Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has opened a new store in the heart of London's shopping district, with a flurry of balloons, flags and giant meatballs.

The Oxford Street outlet has been seven years in the making and is part of the retailer's strategy of bringing the global brand closer to city centres.

Tolga Oncu, retail manager at Ingka Group, the holding company which controls most of IKEA's stores, said they were encouraged by the "urban formats."

Others already exist in places such as Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Tokyo.

"We know the fact that when we are physically present, not only our physical retail improves but also our digital retail improves," said Oncu.

The 4,600-square-meter  store is housed in the former Topshop building, which the company bought in 2021 for 378 million pounds ($503 million).

With total sales of 45 billion euros ($51 billion), IKEA, founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad, is keeping its focus on physical stores despite the boom in online shopping.

In 2023-24, online accounted for 26 percent of the company's turnover compared to just seven percent five years ago.

The U.K. is IKEA's fourth-biggest market, behind Germany, the United States and France.

Oncu said Brexit "hasn't made a difference" but said the company was "closely monitoring" the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

IKEA has been looking at more local production for a number of years, particularly in the United States, notably to avoid exporting bulky items from Europe, he added.

"Depending on what the conclusions will be, we will have to look at (whether) we are still having a set-up that is the best for us to keep our prices as low as possible," he said.

London ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April
Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025

Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025
PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing

PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing
Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation

Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation
EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war

EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war
Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India

Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿