Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary

BOLU
A comprehensive earthquake drill was held across seven of the country's 81 provinces to mark the anniversary of the devastating Düzce-centered earthquake in 1999.

The drill organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) simulated a 7.2 magnitude earthquake centered in the northern province of Bolu.

The exercise tested the preparedness of search and rescue teams and other emergency services.

In Bolu, AFAD and local rescue teams acted on the scenario, simulating the rescue of injured individuals and the recovery of those who lost their lives.

As part of the drill, a dog named Bianca assisted in search operations, combing through the exercise area at a former fine arts high school, part of which was symbolically “demolished” for the scenario.

Soldiers also set up temporary shelter facilities for those displaced by the simulated earthquake.

The exercise revealed the challenges faced during such disasters. According to the drill’s figures, there were 2,520 “deaths,” 4,740 people were seriously injured, and 14,544 buildings were “destroyed.” Over 111,747 individuals were left with shelter needs.

“This was an exercise to recognize our shortcomings. It is a reminder of the importance of coordination,” said Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın.

Teams from nine provinces participated in the drill, offering support in search and rescue, law enforcement and humanitarian aid.

Advanced technology also played a pivotal role. A domestically produced UAV was deployed in Bolu for real-time aerial monitoring. The drone, capable of staying airborne for up to six hours, provided night vision and thermal imaging capabilities.

“These UAVs allow us to act swiftly, especially in damage detection,” Aydın stated.

