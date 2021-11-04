Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

  • November 04 2021 07:00:00

Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

ISTANBUL
Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

Fatih Aydın, one of the founders of Çiftlik Bank (Farm Bank), an alleged Ponzi scheme that collected over 1.1 billion Turkish Liras (around $110 million) from more than 132,000 people, has been extradited to Turkey from Uruguay.

Aydın was arrested at Istanbul Airport after a Turkish Airlines plane arrived late on Nov. 1. He was taken to the Istanbul Police Department following medical checks.

He is expected to appear before the Istanbul Anatolian Court following an interrogation period of four days.

Meanwhile, Fatih Aydın’s brother, Mehmet Aydın, appeared before the court through the voice and video informatics system (SEGBİS) from Edirne F Type High Security Prison, where he is jailed.

Accused of several crimes, including “establishing a criminal organization” and “fraud,” and facing up to 75,260 years in prison, Aydın denied allegations that he was engaged in illegal banking activity.

Noting that the user agreement includes a statement that the system in question is not a bank, Aydın stated that his company’s advertisements also do not include banking activities, but the sale of delicatessen products such as milk, honey and butter.

The lawyers of Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), on the other hand, stressed that the use of the word bank is sufficient for the occurrence of a crime within the scope of Law No. 5411, stating that their complaints continue.

Announcing its interim decision following the hearing, the court decided to wait for the execution of the arrest warrant for the accused Fatih Aydın, extradited by Uruguay.

The court postponed the hearing, deciding to write a warrant to the relevant television institutions in order to obtain the content of the televised Çiftlik Bank ads.

The scheme’s victims were lured into investing their money in virtual animals and crops, as Aydın promised high rates of return by directing the money raised into an actual agricultural investment. It was inspired by the FarmVille social media game.

After complaints by thousands of users, a red notice was issued in 2018, based on an arrest warrant. But the duo disappeared and had been at large since.

Several lawsuits were filed against Aydın in courts in Istanbul and the northwestern province of Bursa for charges, including “Fraud by Using Information Systems, Banks or Credit Institutions.”

Mehmet Aydın surrendered to the Turkish Consulate in Sao Paulo in Brazil this summer.

ARTS & LIFE Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  2. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

    Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

  3. Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

    Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

  4. Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

    Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  5. HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

    HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
Recommended
Mexican tradition marked in Turkish capital

Mexican tradition marked in Turkish capital
Local man makes living out of getting beaten up

Local man makes living out of getting beaten up
HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan

Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan
Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine

Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine
Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkeys capital

Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital
WORLD Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

A Greek journalist has revealed the sad plight of refugees who set foot on the island of Lesbos, from getting treated inhumanely to being beaten, mugged and pushed back to Turkish borders.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

The number of Türk Telekom’s subscribers rose to 51.4 million, while the company revised up its revenue, profit and investment forecasts for 2021, according to the company’s third-quarter results announced on Nov. 3.

SPORTS National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.