FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

ANTALYA
FSummit, the leading Tourism, Gastronomy & Hospitality Sector meeting, takes place for the third time at Antalya NEST Congress & Exhibition Center on March 20-21.

Organized by Sözen Organization, FSummit aims at building bridges between national and international stakeholders to make Türkiye an important tourism, hospitality and gastronomy destination brand in the world.

Tourism and gastronomy stakeholders will discuss the theme “All Together: Destination & Branding” and highlight the destination attraction factor for the branding of our country in gastronomy tourism.

FSUMMIT will bring together the national and international HoReCa sector, investors in the tourism and hospitality industry, senior managers of hotels and restaurants, gastronomy professionals, F&B directors, purchasing managers, chefs, gastronomy writers, supporters of the gastronomy and tourism industry, travel agencies, marina tourism professionals and key figures who add value to the industry.

This year guest world famous chefs will also be on stage, including Thomas Bühner, Javier Cocheteaux & Javier Cocheteaux T., Joe Barza, Yoshizumi Nagaya, Cristina Bowerman and Luigi Taglienti.

Tourism and gastronomy industry professionals will take the pulse of the gastronomy and hospitality industry in many different sessions for two days, speakers will share their sectoral knowledge and experiences with the guests through panels and conferences.

In addition to the sessions, the organization will also include workshops, demonstrations and tasting experiences at the stands of the companies. Visitors will also be able to visit the stands where national and international food, beverage, industrial kitchen, tourism, tabletop equipment companies and more exhibit their products.

Anyone interested can register at: https://f-summit.com/tr/kayit-olun/.

