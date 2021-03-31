Friends make barbeque on boat due to virus restrictions on land

  • March 31 2021 07:00:00

ADANA
Three friends made barbeques on a boat while cruising on the Seyhan Dam Lake in the southern province of Adana due to the coronavirus measures imposed in the nearby picnic area, disallowing to have barbeques.

According to Demirören News Agency, three friends, whose identities are unknown, came to the picnic area near the Seyhan Dam Lake to make a barbecue.

On learning that making barbecues were not permitted in the area due to the coronavirus measures, they hired a boat instead to make a barbeque while cruising on the lake.

Waving hands to the drone recording them without any regret, three friends continued with their barbecue boat trip.

People near the picnic area, who caught the sight of the three friends cruising on the lake, warned everybody to practice precautions against the virus and adhere to the coronavirus rules.

“Everybody should obey the rules,” said Yasin Kut, a resident of Adana who was spending his day near the lake.

“All flock to streets as they are bored of measures and lockdowns,” another resident said.

Adana is a middle-risk province where nearly 30,000 daily coronavirus cases were recorded on March 28. In total, more than 31,000 people died in the province because of COVID-19.

