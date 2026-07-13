Fresh FETÖ crackdown targets nearly 1,000 ahead of failed coup anniversary

ANKARA

Prosecutors ordered the detention of 968 suspects over their links to the FETÖ terrorist organization on July 13, days before Türkiye is to mark the 10th anniversary of a failed coup attempt by the group.

The operation was launched in the early hours of July 13 across all 81 provinces of Türkiye, targeting 968 suspects for whom detention warrants had been issued.

Authorities said the highest number of suspects were located in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of İzmir, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced in a social media post.

“Our nation’s will and the survival of our state are under threat from the treacherous FETÖ/PDY network, and our struggle against it continues with the same determination as on the first day,” he said.

Describing the July 13 nationwide sweep as part of “the great purification campaign,” Gürlek said operation was carried out in coordination with Interior Ministry.

In another statement, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said police were seeking “968 suspects” in order to root out FETÖ-related elements.

Last week, Çiftçi sent a letter to the governors of Türkiye’s 81 provinces, describing the events of July 15, 2016, as “a foundational and indisputable turning point.”

On July 15, 2016, a faction tied to FETÖ within the Turkish military attempted to overthrow the government, deploying tanks and fighter jets in the capital Ankara and Istanbul while bombing key state institutions, including the Turkish parliament.

Civilians poured into the streets to confront the plotters, helping bring the coup to an end within hours. The violence killed 253 people and injured more than 2,700 others.

Turkish authorities say FETÖ spent years infiltrating key state institutions, including the military, judiciary and government ministries, placing loyalists in strategic positions.

In the aftermath of the coup attempt, tens of thousands of members were dismissed from public office or prosecuted as part of an extensive nationwide crackdown.

FETÖ founder Fethullah Gülen died in October 2024 at the age of 83 in Pennsylvania, where he had lived for more than two decades.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, the Turkish government has planned nationwide events, including a special parliamentary session and more than 200 commemorative programs.

Museums in 54 provinces will host exhibitions and remembrance ceremonies and will welcome veterans of the coup resistance while hosting panel discussions.