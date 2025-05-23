Fresh detentions in graft case linked to Istanbul Municipality

On May 23, police detained over 40 people linked to suspected corruption at the Istanbul Municipality during the fourth round of operations since the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu two months ago.

Around 45 people were arrested in dawn raids on May 23, with police still searching for another four in line with a warrant for 49 people issued by Istanbul Public Prosecutor's office, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement published early May 23, the prosecutor's office said it ordered the police's financial crimes unit to arrest 49 people with "detention, search and seizure operations ongoing.”

It said the warrant was in connection with unspecified "irregularities.”

Among those taken into custody are senior executives from KİPTAŞ, the municipal housing development body affiliated with the Istanbul Municipality, İmamoğülu’s private secretary and his private protection officer.

The police also detained three owners of the company that operates the Eurasia Tunnel, a road tunnel, crossing underneath the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. The Yapı Merkez Company also operates 1915 Çanakkale Bridge.

İmamoğlu was arrested in late March on corruption charges, along with dozens of senior municipality officials.

The investigation is based on allegations of corruption and procedural misconduct in advertising tenders conducted by the municipality.

The court, meanwhile, arrested another 20 in a third wave of operations that began on May 20.

