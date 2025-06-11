French Tesla customers sue over brand becoming 'extreme right'

PARIS
Around 10 French clients with leases on Teslas are suing the U.S. carmaker, run by Elon Musk, because they consider the vehicles to be "extreme-right" symbols, the law firm representing them said on June 11.

They feel they suffered "direct and concrete" damage from the way Teslas are now associated with "Elon Musk's actions," the GKA law firm said.

They are demanding the Paris commercial court order their lease contracts be terminated and legal costs reimbursed, it said in a statement signed by lawyers Patrick Klugman and Ivan Terel.

The lawsuit comes as Tesla sales in the European Union have almost halved since the beginning of the year, a slump attributed to Musk's political activities.

Those activities include him—until last week—standing firmly with U.S. President Donald Trump and overseeing efforts to cut down U.S. departments and agencies.

He has also lent public support to Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and came under criticism for making a repeated gesture with an out-thrust arm interpreted by many historians to be a Nazi salute.

"Because of Elon Musk's actions... Tesla-branded vehicles have become strong political symbols and now appear to be veritable extreme-right 'totems,' to the dismay of those who acquired them with the sole aim of possessing an innovative and ecological vehicle," GKA said in a statement.

The perception of the Teslas they leased "prevents them from fully enjoying their car," it said.

Most of the leases run for four years, with an option at the end to buy the vehicle.

Tesla cars in Europe and elsewhere have been targeted by vandals, with some drivers reporting they have been insulted for using what is sometimes called on social media a "swasti-car."

Several owners have taken to putting stickers on their Teslas reading "I bought this before Elon went crazy."

"The situation is both unexpected and impossible for French Tesla owners," Klugman told AFP.

"Musk's political positions have interrupted enjoyment" of the vehicles, and "we believe that Mr. Musk owes these buyers the peaceful possession of the thing sold," he said.

