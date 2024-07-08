French prosecutors say six detained over racist messages against Aya Nakamura

PARIS
French authorities temporarily detained six people in an investigation into racist abuse against superstar Franco-Malian singer Aya Nakamura after reports she might sing at the Olympics opening ceremony, prosecutors said on July 5.

The six were detained on July 2 after being "identified in the course of an investigation over incitement to hatred online," a source in the state prosecution service, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

They were released the following day, the source said, adding that investigators had also examined material seized during searches.

Nakamura, 29, was at the centre of a political storm after President Emmanuel Macron suggested the singer of "Djadja" could perform at the July 26 Olympic event.

Far-right politicians and conservatives rounded on her, accusing her of "vulgarity" and not respecting the French language.

Police opened a probe after the anti-racism group LICRA in March flagged numerous racist online messages targeting Nakamura.

