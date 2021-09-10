French pianist hails CSO concert complex in Turkish capital

  • September 10 2021 07:00:00

French pianist hails CSO concert complex in Turkish capital

ANKARA
French pianist hails CSO concert complex in Turkish capital

Internationally acclaimed French pianist Simon Ghraichy has expressed his admiration for the renovated CSO ADA Ankara concert complex in the Turkish capital.

“When I visited, I felt like a little child opening his toy, his Christmas gift. Everything smells new. This is such a privilege for me to be playing in such a beautiful place,” Ghraichy said.

He also expressed his happiness to be invited back to Turkey, where he gave a concert three years ago.

“I feel loved because if they invite me again to play to the Turkish people, it means they liked very much my first tour and are very happy about it and excited to share again my music with all these nice audiences here,” he added.

Performing many works, especially those of Hungarian composer Franz Liszt, Ghraichy opened the concert season of CSO ADA on Sept. 7.

The French pianist also performed at the Istanbul Music Festival on Sept. 8.

After the inauguration of CSO’s new building by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, the hall opened its doors to art lovers in late 2020.

The building complex houses the 2,023-seat Grand Hall, 500-seat Blue Hall, and 600-seat Historical Symphony Hall.

The hall is located in the heart of the city with a view of the historical Ankara Castle and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

The campus has restaurants, a museum, and open-air spaces, making the building a meeting place for art and culture lovers.

Arts,

ARTS & LIFE Thousands bid farewell to Theodorakis

Thousands bid farewell to Theodorakis
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world's best international airports

    Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world's best international airports

  2. Turkey slams 'Greek Cyprus' suppression of Atatürk' in history textbook

    Turkey slams 'Greek Cyprus' suppression of Atatürk' in history textbook

  3. Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies

    Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies

  4. Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training

    Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training

  5. Afghan women vow to resist Taliban rules

    Afghan women vow to resist Taliban rules
Recommended
Anti-vaxxers’ rally attempt stirs debate

Anti-vaxxers’ rally attempt stirs debate
Guatemalan artist’s show offers different perspective on Turkish Lira

Guatemalan artist’s show offers different perspective on Turkish Lira
Istanbul residents to be able to visit Göbeklitepe virtually

Istanbul residents to be able to visit Göbeklitepe virtually
Turkey’s largest lake faces existential crisis due to global warming

Turkey’s largest lake faces existential crisis due to global warming
CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’

CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’
Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies

Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies
WORLD 14 dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

14 dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

14 people died in a fire on Sept. 8 evening at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, authorities said.
ECONOMY Contractors suspend works to protest rising costs

Contractors suspend works to protest rising costs

Many contractors across Turkey have suspended all works for two weeks to protest soaring costs, particularly cement prices.
SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.