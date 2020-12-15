French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border

  • December 15 2020 09:10:09

French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border

HATAY – Anadolu Agency
French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border

Turkish border guards on Dec. 14 took into custody a suspected French-origin terrorist trying to cross into the country from its southern border with Syria, officials said.

The suspect, sought with a red notice and identified only by the initials C.G., tried to enter the country’s southern Hatay province with a fake name, said Turkey’s National Defense Ministry in a statement.

The suspect was involved in the Syrian group Firqat al-Ghuraba, which includes other French nationals, it added.

Firqat al-Ghuraba, based in opposition-held areas in Idlib, northwestern Syria, is said to include many fighters from Europe.

The suspect was taken to police in Reyhanli, Hatay, the ministry said.

Later, a court remanded the suspect in custody, according to judicial sources.

In November, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that so far this year Turkey has deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists.

Terror,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

  2. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  3. Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

    Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

  4. Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

    Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

  5. Liberal citizenship regime needed in North Cyprus

    Liberal citizenship regime needed in North Cyprus
Recommended
EU sanctions wont change Turkeys position in east Med: FM

EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM
Turkish leader meant no insult of Irans territory: Rouhani

Turkish leader meant no insult of Iran's territory: Rouhani
Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless

Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless
Turkey slams unilateral US sanctions over S-400s

Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s
Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31
CHP refutes nationalist leader’s call to close HDP

CHP refutes nationalist leader’s call to close HDP
WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates Airlines on Dec. 14 announced it will resume operating flights to Istanbul, Turkey as of Dec. 21 after a nine-month hiatus due to coronavirus.
SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.