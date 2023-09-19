French magazine’s Atatürk cover inspires to hoteliers in Antalya

The cover of a prominent French history magazine featuring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, has served as a source of inspiration for tourism professionals in the southern province of Antalya, where hoteliers have now commenced displaying the cover at their workplaces.

The September issue of Historia Magazine published in France was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. It featured a cover adorned with the image of Atatürk, using the Turkish flag as a backdrop, and the inscription "100 years ago, Atatürk established modern Türkiye."

“As President Erdoğan's Türkiye celebrates the centenary of the republic, Historia is remembering and honoring Mustafa Kemal, known as the father of the Turk and the guardian of the nation. Atatürk, a great revolutionary, successfully led his country towards both Turkification and Westernization, leading it into the realm of modernity,” said the article.

The article also delved into questions such as how the Turkish nation was risen following the derogatory Treaty of Sevres in 1920 and the pivotal role of Atatürk's principles.

Alp Özel, the head of the Antalya Tourist Hoteliers and Pensions Association (ANTOPD), saw the magazine during a recent trip to Paris with his family and shared the idea of showcasing the magazine in the tourist areas with the association's members.

"In line with the consensus of our board members, we decided to create posters in Turkish, English, French, German, and Russian for our members as well as other local businesses to use both indoors and outdoors in the historic Kaleiçi district, where we host tourists from dozens of countries. We wanted to share our centennial celebration with our guests from all over the world,” Özel said.

Business owners also informed tourists about the 100th anniversary of the founding of the country and its visionary leader Atatürk.

 

