French left blasts Macron, demands keys to gov’t

PARIS
French left-wingers attacked President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after he called for a broad coalition government, demanding that their movement alone should propose a prime minister.

No single force won July 7's second-round vote outright, though a broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong National Assembly.

With no overall majority, the result left France rudderless at home, where it will host the Olympic Games in just over two weeks, and weakened abroad, where President Emmanuel Macron was in Washington for a NATO summit focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an open letter to voters, Macron said on July 10 that "nobody won" the ballot.

He has left centrist Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in place and called on parties to find common ground for a broad coalition.

Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure accused Macron of failing to "respect the vote of the French people", while LFI figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon blasted the "return of the royal veto."

Sophie Binet, head of France's biggest trade union federation, the CGT, also enlisted the image of France's long-defunct monarchy to attack the president.

"It's like having Louis XVI locking himself away in Versailles," she said, referring to the king guillotined in 1793 during the French Revolution.

"If [Macron] doesn't respect the result of the polls, he risks plunging the country into chaos once again," she said.

The president's letter appeared to rule out a role for either LFI, the largest player in the New Popular Front (NFP) left alliance, or the far-right National Rally (RN) in the new coalition.

