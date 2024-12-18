French cinema cancels 'Last Tango in Paris' screening after protests

French cinema cancels 'Last Tango in Paris' screening after protests

PARIS
French cinema cancels Last Tango in Paris screening after protests

A screening of "Last Tango in Paris," which features a rape scene filmed without the consent of actress Maria Schneider, has been cancelled at the prestigious Cinematheque Francaise in the French capital following an outcry from women's rights groups, the cinema announced.

The Cinematheque, a film archive and cinema partly funded by the state, announced the decision to cancel the Sunday screening in order "to calm tensions and in light of potential security risks."

"We are a cinema, not a fortress. We cannot take risks with the safety of our staff and audience," Cinematheque director Frederic Bonnaud told AFP on Dec. 15.

"Violent individuals were beginning to make threats and holding this screening and debate posed an entirely disproportionate risk. So, we had to let it go," he added.

"Last Tango in Paris", directed by Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci in 1972, was scheduled to be shown Sunday evening as part of a retrospective of work by American actor Marlon Brando.

Actress Judith Godreche, a prominent figure in France's #MeToo movement, led criticism of the decision to screen the film without providing context to viewers, which she said disrespected the memory of Schneider, who died in 2011.

"It's time to wake up, dear Cinematheque, and restore humanity to 19-year-old actresses [Schneider's age during filming] by behaving humanely," she wrote on Instagram.

The film explores the relationship between a widowed American man in Paris and a much younger woman, culminating in a non-consensual sodomy scene.

While the sex was simulated, it later emerged that Schneider had been kept in the dark about what was to happen by Brando and Bertolucci, who were both later nominated for Oscars.

She later said she was crying real tears during filming and Brando did not console her afterwards.

Her allegations, first made in the 1970s, were largely ignored, as explored in the recent documentary "Maria."

The 50/50 collective, which advocates for gender parity in cinema, had also called on the Cinématheque to provide "thoughtful and respectful" place for Schneider's testimony and experience alongside the screening.

The Cinemathèque had promised on Dec. 13 to hold a "discussion with the audience" to address the issues raised by the film.

Bonnaud pointed out that the film had been screened "without incident" at the Cinematheque in 2017 before the #MeToo era brought violence against women to the fore.

protest,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

    Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

  2. Lydian coins return home

    Lydian coins return home

  3. 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

    'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

  4. Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

    Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

  5. State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

    State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
Recommended
Emilia Pérez and Wicked advance in Oscars shortlists

'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists
Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
Boncuklu Tarla offers new findings

Boncuklu Tarla offers new findings
Dirty Dancing among movies entering the National Film Registry

'Dirty Dancing' among movies entering the National Film Registry
A small, historic capital in southern Europe: Valletta

A small, historic capital in southern Europe: Valletta
WORLD Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel's security.”
ECONOMY Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Creditor banks have reached an agreement for the restructuring of the debts provided to Galataport İstanbul Liman İşletmeciliği (Galataport) and Doğuş Galataport Gayrimenkul Yatırımları.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿