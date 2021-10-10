Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister

  • October 10 2021 10:12:00

MARDİN-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Justice Minister on Oct. 8 underlined the freedom of religion in the country, saying that everyone lives as they wish, regardless of their beliefs.

During his visit to the Deyrulzafaran (Mor Hananyo) Monastery in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin, Abdulhamit Gül said: "Our aim in politics is that everyone believes, lives, and worships as they wish in Turkey, regardless of their religion, thoughts or beliefs."

Gül went on to say: "This is tradition, this is culture. Maintaining this atmosphere is our basic approach."

The minister also expressed his happiness to visit an Assyrian monastery built in the fifth century and to see its historical atmosphere.

Saliba Özmen, the metropolitan bishop of Mardin and the neighboring Diyarbakır province, accompanied Gül during this visit.

Pointing out that different languages, religions, beliefs, and civilizations existed in Mardin, Özmen stressed that they were very happy to be in Turkey and thanked Gül for his visit.​​​​​​​

