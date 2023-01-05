France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

PARIS
France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

Movie stars and other film industry workers convicted of or facing possible prison time for sexual or sexist violence are being banned from France’s top movie award ceremony “out of respect for the victims.”

The handing out of the César awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars and scheduled this year for Feb. 24 in Paris, is a glittering annual highlight of the movie industry calendar in France.

But the Césars have also faced scrutiny like other sections of the global movie industry in the wake of the #MeToo social movement against sexual violence.

Women’s rights activists protested outside the 2020 ceremony where director Roman Polanski won an award. Actress Adele Haenel, who alleged sexual assault by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and walked out of the room, followed by a few others, when Polanski was named best director for “An Officer and a Spy.”

Polanski didn’t attend the ceremony, calling it a “public lynching.” He is still wanted in the United States, decades after he was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor but fled the country on the eve of sentencing.

The board that oversees the Césars has in recent months been considering possible rules to cover potential nominees who are suspected of crimes. That work continues. The board in November also removed actor Sofiane Bennacer from possible consideration for a newcomers’ award this year after French media reported that he is under investigation for alleged rapes.

In the meantime, the board has laid out regulations for this year’s ceremony, announcing this week that “out of respect for the victims” it has “decided to not shine a light on people accused by judicial authorities of violent acts.”

Potential nominees won’t be invited to this year’s awards ceremony if they’re under investigation for violence punishable with a prison sentence, notably sexual or sexist violence, the board said.

The same will also apply to people already convicted of such acts, the board said.

Other people would also not be allowed to speak on their behalf if they win an award, it said.

 

César movie awards, sexual crimes, womens rights,

ARTS & LIFE France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes
LATEST NEWS

  1. France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

    France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

  2. No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

    No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

  3. Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

    Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

  4. Monitoring project initiated to clean Lake Küçükçekmece

    Monitoring project initiated to clean Lake Küçükçekmece

  5. German official suggests return of Pergamon Altar to Türkiye

    German official suggests return of Pergamon Altar to Türkiye
Recommended
‘Romeo and Juliet’ child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

‘Romeo and Juliet’ child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

Ancient tumulus to bring in tourism

Ancient tumulus to bring in tourism
S African journalist delivers news in the desert

S African journalist delivers news in the desert
No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury
Coral bleaching causing ‘unnecessary’ fish fights

Coral bleaching causing ‘unnecessary’ fish fights
Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future

Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future
WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

The statement from the agency comes as Sweden, which has taken over EU’s rotating presidency, has called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree on a common European line.

ECONOMY Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Two World Bank entities provided a record $75 billion in financing last year, said a letter by its president, as developing countries faced crises like climate change and Russia’s invasion

SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.