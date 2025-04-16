France expels 12 Algerian officials in retaliation

PARIS
France on Tuesday said it is expelling 12 Algerian officials, as tensions between Paris and Algiers escalate following the expulsion of 12 French officials.

“In response to their unjustified and incomprehensible decision, we are expelling 12 Algerian agents and recalling our ambassador for consultations,” Foreign Minister Jean Noel-Barrot wrote on X.

He said were responding “as announced” since Algeria chose “escalation.”

“Dialogue is always welcome, but not one-sided,” he added.

Algeria ordered on Monday 12 French embassy officials to leave the country within 48 hours, after the indictment of three men in Paris, one of whom worked for an Algerian consulate in France, on terrorism-related charges.

The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspects were charged for arrest, kidnapping, unlawful detention and connections to a terrorist enterprise.

Barrot had earlier called the Algerian move "regrettable" and warned it "will not be without consequences."

 

EU’s von der Leyen: ‘The West as we knew it no longer exists’
