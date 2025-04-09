France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

PARIS
France could recognize Palestinian state in June: Macron

France could recognize the state of Palestine "in June" during an international conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron said in an interview broadcast on France 5.

He said the planned conference on implementation the two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict, expected to take place in New York, could mark a turning point.

"Our goal is to chair this conference (on Palestine) with Saudi Arabia sometime in June, where we could finalize this movement of mutual recognition by several parties," he said.

His remarks come amid growing international calls for a political resolution to the conflict in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 50,000 people since October 2023, and the wider Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

In February 2024, Macron said recognizing a Palestinian state is "not a taboo for France," underlining that such a move is a moral and political necessity.

"We owe it to the Palestinians, whose aspirations have been trampled on for too long. We owe it to the Israelis who experienced the greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century. We owe it to a region that yearns to escape the promoters of chaos and the sowers of revenge," he said at the time.

Currently, 147 of the 193 U.N. member states recognize the state of Palestine. Last May, Spain, Ireland, and Norway joined the list, bringing the total number of EU countries granting recognition to 10. Others are Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and Romania.

Several other European countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, and Belarus, have also recognized Palestinian statehood.

Emmanuel Macron,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

    Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

  2. Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

    Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

  3. Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix

    Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix

  4. Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

    Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

  5. Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara

    Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara
Recommended
Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state
Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara

Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara
US, Russia meet in Istanbul for talks on embassies

US, Russia meet in Istanbul for talks on embassies
A dozen Ukrainians wounded in overnight Russian attack: Kiev

A dozen Ukrainians wounded in overnight Russian attack: Kiev
China urges US to meet halfway as markets rocket on Trump tariff pause

China urges US to meet 'halfway' as markets rocket on Trump tariff pause
Toll mounts to 184 in Dominican club roof collapse

Toll mounts to 184 in Dominican club roof collapse
South Korean opposition leader opens presidential bid after Yoon’s ouster

South Korean opposition leader opens presidential bid after Yoon’s ouster
WORLD Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that Paris could recognize a Palestinian state by June, saying it would be a "prize" for terrorism.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced that Türkiye is pursuing ambitious targets in the U.S. market, aiming for a mutual trade volume of $100 billion through comprehensive and active policy measures.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿