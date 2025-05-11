Fragile ceasefire holds between India, Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD

A fragile ceasefire was holding between India and Pakistan yesterday, after hours of overnight fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbors, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he will work to provide a solution regarding Kashmir.

People on both sides of the Line of Control, which divides the territory, reported heavy exchanges of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops. The fighting subsided by yesterday morning.

The two countries agreed to a truce a day earlier after talks to defuse the most serious military confrontation between them in decades following a gun massacre of tourists that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge.

As part of the ceasefire, the neighbors agreed to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea. They accused each other of repeatedly violating the deal just hours later.

Drones were spotted May 10 night over Indian-controlled Kashmir and the western state of Gujarat, according to Indian officials.

In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, which is three kilometers from the Line of Control, people said there were exchanges of fire and heavy shelling after the ceasefire began.

Resident Mohammad Zahid said: “We were happy about the announcement but, once again, the situation feels uncertain.”

Trump was the first to post about the deal, announcing it on his Truth Social platform. Indian and Pakistani officials confirmed the news shortly after.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting yesterday with top government and military officials.

India, unlike Pakistan, has not said anything about Trump or the U.S. since the deal was announced. Nor has India acknowledged anyone beyond its military contact with the Pakistanis.