Fragile ceasefire holds between India, Pakistan

Fragile ceasefire holds between India, Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD
Fragile ceasefire holds between India, Pakistan

A fragile ceasefire was holding between India and Pakistan yesterday, after hours of overnight fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbors, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he will work to provide a solution regarding Kashmir.

People on both sides of the Line of Control, which divides the territory, reported heavy exchanges of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops. The fighting subsided by yesterday morning.

The two countries agreed to a truce a day earlier after talks to defuse the most serious military confrontation between them in decades following a gun massacre of tourists that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge.

As part of the ceasefire, the neighbors agreed to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea. They accused each other of repeatedly violating the deal just hours later.

Drones were spotted May 10 night over Indian-controlled Kashmir and the western state of Gujarat, according to Indian officials.

In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, which is three kilometers from the Line of Control, people said there were exchanges of fire and heavy shelling after the ceasefire began.

Resident Mohammad Zahid said: “We were happy about the announcement but, once again, the situation feels uncertain.”

Trump was the first to post about the deal, announcing it on his Truth Social platform. Indian and Pakistani officials confirmed the news shortly after.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting yesterday with top government and military officials.

India, unlike Pakistan, has not said anything about Trump or the U.S. since the deal was announced. Nor has India acknowledged anyone beyond its military contact with the Pakistanis.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle
LATEST NEWS

  1. PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

    PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

  2. US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

    US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

  3. Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

    Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

  4. Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

    Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

  5. Juiciest bite ever

    Juiciest bite ever
Recommended
No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu
Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts

Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts
US, China agree to establish consultation mechanism on trade

US, China agree to establish 'consultation mechanism' on trade
Hamas to release hostage following direct talks with US

Hamas to release hostage following direct talks with US
Zelensky hopes for ceasefire, says awaits Putin in Türkiye

Zelensky hopes for ceasefire, says awaits Putin in Türkiye
Trump aims for ‘historic return’ to Mideast with Gulf tour

Trump aims for ‘historic return’ to Mideast with Gulf tour
Freed Turkish student grateful for support, still seeking justice

Freed Turkish student grateful for support, still seeking justice
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

The U.S. and China will Monday give details of "substantial progress" touted by Washington on trade talks aimed at ending a devastating tariff war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump that has wiped billions off equities and brought chaos to international commerce.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿