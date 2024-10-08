Foxconn is building world's largest 'superchip' plant

HONG KONG
Foxconn is building worlds largest superchip plant

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn said on Tuesday it was building the world's largest production facility for U.S. hardware leader Nvidia's GB200 "superchips" powering artificial intelligence servers.

Foxconn, also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles devices for major tech companies, including Apple.

Ambitious to expand beyond electronics assembly, the firm has been pushing into areas ranging from electric vehicles to semiconductors and servers.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet," senior executive Benjamin Ting said at the company's annual "Hon Hai Tech Day."

"I don't think I can say where now, but it's the largest on the planet," said Ting, Foxconn's senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business.

Opening the two-day event, chairman Young Liu told the audience that Foxconn would be "the first to ship these superchips".

Unlike its rivals Intel, Micron and Texas Instruments, Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips, but uses subcontractors.

Foxconn was expected to unveil new electric vehicle models at the tech day, as it has in previous years.

Foxconn announced last year that it would team up with Nvidia to create "AI factories" -- powerful data-processing centres that would drive the production of next-generation products.

