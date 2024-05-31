Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share

Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share

HONG KONG
Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn said on May 31 that its global market for artificial intelligence servers is expected to increase to 40 percent this year, with AI products being the main driver for growth.

Foxconn, known officially as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's biggest contract electronics maker and builds devices for several global brands, most notably Apple's iPhone.

It has also moved to diversify beyond electronics assembly, pushing into areas ranging from electric vehicles to semiconductors and servers.

Chairman Young Liu said at an annual shareholders' meeting in Taipei that the company was "the leading manufacturer" in AI servers.

"It is estimated that our market share (for AI servers) this year will reach 40 percent, which is the same level for all of our servers," he said, adding that would be an increase from 30 percent last year.

"We also believe that the AI industry is still in its early stages of rapid growth... it will also be one of the main driving forces for our future growth."

Liu added that AI server revenue will grow more than 40 percent this year, and it will also account for more than 40 percent of overall server revenue to "soon become Foxconn's next-trillion revenue product".

The firm reported a 72 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to robust demand for AI technology.

It said at an earnings call earlier this month that revenue from AI servers in the first three months grew "nearly 200 percent" on-year, and is expected to improve.

The company has also invested significantly to be part of the AI technology market in the hopes of transitioning into a "comprehensive situations platform provider."

tech giants,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts
Parliamentary commission passes bill on crypto assets

Parliamentary commission passes bill on crypto assets
Some 550 billion liras withdrawn with reserve requirements

Some 550 billion liras withdrawn with reserve requirements
Banks profit rises 32 percent in January-April, show data

Banks' profit rises 32 percent in January-April, show data
Turkish economy grows 5.7 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 5.7 percent in first quarter
China factory activity contracts for first time in three months

China factory activity contracts for first time in three months
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿