Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

ANKARA
Four picturesque villages from Türkiye have been selected for the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) “Best Tourism Villages 2025” list, highlighting the country’s growing sustainable and community-based tourism.

The selected villages are in Muğla’s Akyaka, İzmir’s Barbaros and Antalya’s Kale Üçağız in the west and Mardin’s Anıtlı in the east.

The Best Tourism Villages initiative, now in its fifth edition, celebrates rural destinations that successfully preserve their cultural heritage, promote environmental sustainability and contribute to local economic development.

This year, 52 villages from 29 countries were recognized out of 270 applications submitted from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The results were announced at a ceremony held in Huzhou, China.

In addition to the main selections, 20 other villages were included in the UNWTO's “Upgrade Programme,” which provides guidance and resources to help them qualify for future editions.

With the 2025 announcement, the global network now includes 319 destinations, all sharing experiences and best practices in sustainable tourism and rural development.

Representing Türkiye’s diverse geography and heritage, the four chosen villages each embody a unique facet of the nation’s cultural and environmental wealth.

Akyaka, a popular coastal retreat, is known for its distinctive architecture blending traditional Ottoman and modern eco-friendly designs, along with its unspoiled natural landscapes. Barbaros village stands out for its emphasis on local craftsmanship, traditional cuisine and community-driven tourism.

Uniquely, Anıtlı draws attention with its deep historical layers and multi-faith cultural heritage, while Kale Üçağız, a serene coastal village built atop the ancient Lycian settlement of Theimussa, captivates visitors with its archaeological remains and tranquil Mediterranean charm.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy welcomed the recognition, calling it a testament to Türkiye’s balanced approach to tourism. “Our villages are among the world’s best,” Ersoy said in a post on social media. “We see tourism not merely as an economic activity but as a force that protects our cultural heritage, supports local development and puts people at its center.”

Ersoy expressed gratitude to all contributors, particularly the ministry’s EU and Foreign Relations Department, for their role in preparing Türkiye’s applications. He emphasized that the ministry will continue working to strengthen rural tourism, preserve local values and share Anatolia’s rich cultural legacy with the world.

The UNWTO announced that applications for the sixth edition of the Best Tourism Villages program will open in the first quarter of 2026.

 

