Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

Selçuk Böke - ANKARA
Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

A total of four Turkish soldiers have been killed in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, three with the harassment fire of the terrorist organization PKK and one with a lightning strike, while two others have been injured.

As a result of the harassment fire in Iraq’s north, two soldiers lost their lives and three others were injured. One of the soldiers who was taken to the hospital later died.

The Turkish military launched a massive air operation into the PKK and YPG targets in northern Iraq and Syria on Nov. 20 in reaction to a terror attack in downtown Istanbul on Nov. 13 that killed six civilians. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the illegal PKK group and its Syrian affiliate, the YPG.

On Nov. 26, another soldier injured as a result of a lightning strike also lost his life, the Defense Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, a village guard was also killed by lightning on Mount Judi in the southeastern province of Şırnak.

Separately, three other village guards were injured by another lightning strike in the neighboring province of Hakkari’s Şemdinli district.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar went to the Land Forces Operations Center in the capital Ankara and held a meeting that lasted for long hours with the Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, and the Turkish army’s command echelon, receiving a briefing regarding the latest developments in the operation.

WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

    A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

  2. Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

    Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

    Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

  5. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Recommended
Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path

Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path
Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping
People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’
Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour
Fake doctor arrested after one year on duty

Fake doctor arrested after one year on duty
Travel writer lists Istanbul’s ‘secret treasures’ to visit

Travel writer lists Istanbul’s ‘secret treasures’ to visit
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

The problems at a laboratory in Bulgaria that inspects Türkiye exports to European countries are causing long delays for trucks at the common border, impacting the local fruit and vegetable exporting companies.

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.