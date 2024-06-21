Four PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Four PKK members have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry reported on June 21.

The incident took place in the Qandil region of Iraq, as well as Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said in a statement.

The Claw operations initiated in April 2022 are a series of Turkish counterterrorism efforts aimed at eliminating PKK hideouts in Iraq's northern regions near the border.

"There is nowhere to run for terrorists, nowhere is safe for them. Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively!" read the statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

It frequently uses bases in northern Iraq and Syria to conduct cross-border attacks on Türkiye.