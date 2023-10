Four museums to be visited for free for 100 days

ISTANBUL

Kültür AŞ, one of the subsidiaries of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), is organizing a special campaign to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic. Local visitors will be able to visit the Basilica Cistern, Şerefiye Cistern, Miniatürk and Panorama 1453 History Museum free of charge until 11 a.m. in the morning for 100 days.