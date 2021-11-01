Four more PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

ANKARA

Four more PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts, the Interior Ministry announced on Oct. 31.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists joined the PKK during 2013-2015 and were active in Iraq and Syria.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 171, it added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces’ successful operations – has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.