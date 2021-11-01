Four more PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

  • November 01 2021 09:17:51

Four more PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

ANKARA
Four more PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

Four more PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts, the Interior Ministry announced on Oct. 31.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists joined the PKK during 2013-2015 and were active in Iraq and Syria.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 171, it added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces’ successful operations – has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

WORLD Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

    Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

  2. Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

    Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

  3. Turkey condemns US deportation of diplomat’s murderer

    Turkey condemns US deportation of diplomat’s murderer

  4. FM Çavuşoğlu rejects accusations on Ukraine's use of drones

    FM Çavuşoğlu rejects accusations on Ukraine's use of drones

  5. Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

    Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car
Recommended
Biden showed positive attitude regarding F-16 jets: Erdoğan

Biden showed 'positive attitude' regarding F-16 jets: Erdoğan

Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos
Around two-thirds of emergency calls false: Official

Around two-thirds of emergency calls false: Official
Overfishing leads to scarcity of bonito in fish markets

Overfishing leads to scarcity of bonito in fish markets
Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert
Istanbul hosts first intl China-Palestine conference

Istanbul hosts first int'l China-Palestine conference
WORLD Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland was closed on Nov. 1 over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.
ECONOMY G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Oct. 30 endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

SPORTS Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray on Oct. 31 beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match for a valuable victory as their archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe suffered defeats each in the same week.