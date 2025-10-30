Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

KOCAELI
Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Teams recovered the bodies of a mother and father on Oct. 30, nearly 19 hours after a seven-story apartment building collapsed in the northwestern city of Kocaeli’s Gebze district, killing four members of the same family and leaving one survivor, amid questions over the cause of the incident.

The collapse occurred early on Oct. 29. Rescue teams rushed to the scene where the five members of the family were trapped under the debris.

After hours of intense rescue efforts, authorities confirmed that 18-year-old Dilara Bilir was pulled out alive after nearly eight hours under the rubble.

Her parents, Levent and Emine Bilir, and her younger siblings, Nisa Bilir and Emir Bilir were later found dead.

Twelve nearby buildings were evacuated and sealed off as a precaution while authorities inspected possible structural risks in the area.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the chief public prosecutor’s office in Gebze has launched an investigation into the collapse.

A panel of experts including civil and geophysical engineers and an architect has been assigned to determine the cause, Tunç said, adding that the probe will focus on identifying any potential negligence.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear as of yet.

Kocaeli Governor İlhami Aktaş said there had been no prior complaints or warning signs reported about the building.

Built in 2012 and occupied since 2013, the seven-story apartment housed several duplex units and a pharmacy on the ground floor.

Uğur Aydın, the pharmacy’s owner, said he had recently noticed signs of subsidence and shifted column cladding in the basement area. He claimed to have alerted the building contractor about the issue days before the collapse.

“There were visible deformations on the floor and the aluminum coverings of some columns had shifted,” Aydın said, adding that no cracks had been seen on the main concrete pillars.

Some residents suggested the nearby metro construction project might have destabilized the ground beneath the building. However, officials said there was no concrete evidence linking the construction to the collapse.

Authorities are also examining whether a series of recent earthquakes in the region may have weakened the ground beneath the building.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

    TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

  2. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  3. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  4. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  5. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port
Recommended
TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off
Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye
Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he ready for meeting

Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he 'ready' for meeting
Ministers brief parliament panel on anti-terror drive

Ministers brief parliament panel on anti-terror drive
Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks
Türkiye kicks off training of Syrian troops: Ministry

Türkiye kicks off training of Syrian troops: Ministry
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿