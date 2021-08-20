Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 'postmodern' coup

ANKARA
Four retired generals handed life sentences for their roles in Turkey’s 1997 military coup were sent to a penal institution in the capital Ankara on Aug. 19. 

Cevat Temel Özkaynak, Erol Özkasnak, Fevzi Türkeri, and Yıldırım Türker were transferred to the facility a day after an order by the Ankara 5th High Criminal Court.

They were among 14 defendants whose life sentences for the Feb. 28, 1997 coup, known as Turkey’s postmodern coup in Turkey, were upheld by the Court of Appeals on July 9 this year.

In a landmark decision in 2018, a Turkish court sentenced 21 high-level officials to life in prison for their roles in the 1997 coup that deposed the government of former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan.

China's astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
Chinese astronauts edged into space on Aug. 19 to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.
Doğan Holding's revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Racking up 6.5 billion Turkish Liras ($762.2 million) in revenues with an increase of 47 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, Doğan Holding has increased its cash pile, according to a company statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Aug. 18.
Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.