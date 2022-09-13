Four FETÖ suspects caught attempting to swim to Greece

MUĞLA - Demirören News Agency
Four FETÖ suspects trying to swim to the Greek islands have been caught by the coast guard teams in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

After the teams noticed, during the night patrol off Bodrum, that there were four suspects swimming in diving suits who were later found to be trying to go to the Greek islands illegally, were taken to the boat by the teams.

The officials revealed that the suspects, identified only by the initials M.Ö., S.G., E.Ö. and E.G., are involved in FETÖ/PDY-related cases, while they were banned from leaving the country.

The suspects were detained after being taken ashore.

They were ex-soldiers, according to the officials, saying that the investigation into the matter continues.

FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

