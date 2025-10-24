Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station

KIEV

Ukrainian police officers work at the train station following a grenade explosion in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

A man detonated an explosive device at a railway station in northern Ukraine on Friday, killing three other people and dying of wounds he sustained, officials said.

Three women — a border guard and two civilians — were killed in the blast, which happened during a document check on a platform next to a train, Ukraine's border guard said in a statement.

"The explosion was carried out by a man during a document check in a controlled border area at the Ovruch railway station," the border service said on social media.

The man, 23, also died while being treated in an ambulance after the blast, it added.

Ukrainian media reported that he detonated a grenade, but a spokesperson for Ukraine's interior ministry told AFP they could not confirm the type of device.

An image from the scene posted on Telegram by the Ukrainian border guard service showed rescuers helping casualties from the blast on the platform.

The man "had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border in the western section of the state border," it said.