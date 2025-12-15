Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY

A father and son opened fire on a Jewish festival at Sydney's Bondi Beach in a shooting spree that killed 15 people including a child, authorities said Monday as they denounced the attack as antisemitic "terrorism".

The duo fired into crowds packing the beach for the start of Hanukkah on Sunday evening, sending people fleeing in panic across the tourist hotspot.

A 10-year-old girl was among the 15 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting for almost 30 years, while 42 more were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Police are still unravelling what drove the shootings, although authorities have said the plot was clearly designed to sow terror among the nation's Jews.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said the father and son had possible links to the ISIL terror group.

"What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, before laying flowers at the Bondi Pavillion.

Albanese said stricter gun laws were needed, including a limit on the number of firearms that can be owned by any one person.

"The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws," he told reporters.

Albanese said he would take the reforms to a National Cabinet meeting with state premiers on Monday afternoon.

The gunmen targeted an annual celebration that drew more than 1,000 people to the beach to mark the Jewish festival.

They took aim from a raised boardwalk looking over the beach, which was packed with swimmers cooling off on a steamy summer evening.

Carrying long-barrelled guns, they peppered the beach with bullets for 10 minutes before police shot and killed the 50-year-old father.

The 24-year-old son was arrested and remained under guard in hospital with serious injuries.

Wary of reprisals, police have so far dodged questions about the attackers' religion or ideological motivations.

"We want to get to the bottom of this. We want to understand the motives behind it," New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Monday.

Hours after the shooting, police found a homemade bomb in a car parked close to the beach.

They said the "improvised explosive device" had likely been planted by the pair.

Panic and bravery

A brave few dashed towards the beach as the shooting unfolded, wading through fleeing crowds to rescue children, treat the injured and confront the gunmen.

Footage showed a man — identified by local media as fruit seller Ahmed al Ahmed — grabbing one of the gunmen as he fired.

The 43-year-old wrestles the gun out of the attacker's hand, before pointing the weapon at the assailant who backs away.

A team of off-duty lifeguards sprinted across the sand to drag children to safety.

Bleeding victims were carried across the beach atop surfboards turned into makeshift stretchers.

A grassy hill overlooking Bondi Beach was on Monday strewn with discarded items from people fleeing the killing, including a camping table and blankets.

People gathered flip flops, sneakers, and thermos flasks and lined them up in the sand for collection.

Australia mourned the dead by lowering flags to half-mast.

'Oil on the fire'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australia's government of "pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism" in the months leading up to the shooting.

Other world leaders expressed revulsion and condemnation, including in the United States where President Donald Trump said it was a "purely antisemitic attack".

Mass shootings have been rare in Australia since a lone gunman killed 35 people in the tourist town of Port Arthur in 1996.

The so-called "Port Arthur massacre" led to sweeping reforms but Albanese said tougher gun laws may be needed after the latest attack.

Police said the father owned six licensed firearms, which they believed were used in the shooting.

The Australian government earlier this year accused Iran of orchestrating a recent wave of antisemitic attacks, and expelled Tehran's ambassador nearly four months ago.

Tehran directed the torching of a kosher cafe in Sydney's Bondi suburb in October 2024, and a major arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024, the government said in August, citing intelligence findings.

The foreign ministry in Iran denounced Sunday's "violent attack in Sydney."

In April 2024, a knife-wielding assailant killed six people at a shopping centre not far from Bondi Beach.

The killer was found to have been suffering from schizophrenia but had stopped taking his medication, and no clear motive was identified.

Türkiye condemns shooting

Türkiye on Sunday condemned the "terrorist attack" that took place at Bondi Beach.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out today (Dec. 14) during the Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Australia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and wished a swift recovery to all those injured.

"As Türkiye, we reiterate our principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and our commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," it added.