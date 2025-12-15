Syrian president offers condolences to Trump over ISIL attack killing US troops

DAMASCUS

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa extended condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday following an ISIL terrorist attack that claimed the lives of three Americans in the Homs countryside, pledging to uphold security and stability in Syria and the region.

In a telegram, Sharaa expressed sympathy over the deaths near the ancient city of Palmyra on Saturday, condemning the assault and conveying Syria's solidarity with the victims' families, according to a presidency statement.

Sharaa reaffirmed Syria's dedication to ensuring public safety and fostering regional stability.

Syrian security forces initiated an operation against ISIL cells in the Homs area on Sunday, detaining five suspects.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call affirmed that the attack was aimed at undermining emerging bilateral relations, as the two sides reaffirmed cooperation in counterterrorism and regional stability., according to a statement by Syria’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two top diplomats agreed that the "cowardly act" was intended to disrupt the newly developing Syrian-U.S. relationship.

Shaibani described the attack as a renewed challenge in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of working closely with international partners, particularly the U.S., to strengthen joint counterterrorism efforts.

The Syrian minister conveyed condolences from President Ahmad al-Sharaa to U.S. President Donald Trump and thanked Washington for its support for Syria.

Rubio reaffirmed continued U.S. support for the Syrian government, including cooperation on counterterrorism, efforts to bolster stability and steps aimed at creating conditions for economic recovery, according to the statement.

The U.S. confirmed the call and said the two discussed the attack on U.S. personnel in Syria. The State Department said Shaibani reiterated Damascus' commitment "to degrade and destroy the shared threat of ISIL."

"The United States will hold all who hurt and threaten Americans accountable," said spokesperson Tommy Pigott as Trump vowed to inflict significant damage on those responsible for the attack.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that two U.S. troops and one civilian were killed, with three service members injured, in an ambush by an ISIL gunman in the Palmyra desert.

U.S. forces are deployed in Syria as part of an international coalition combating ISIL, established under U.S. leadership in 2014.

Syria joined the coalition on Nov. 12, 2025.

The coalition has conducted operations against ISIL in Syria and Iraq since its inception, involving multiple nations, though Damascus was not previously included.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Syria's new leadership has focused on restoring security and stabilizing the country.