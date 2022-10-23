Formula One extends US broadcast deal

Formula One extends US broadcast deal

AUSTIN
Formula One has extended its broadcast deal with American network ESPN for a further three years, as the sport enjoys a boom in the country.

An increased minimum of 16 races each season will air on ABC and ESPN, both part of the Walt Disney Company, over the coming three years, F1 said in a statement.

No financial details were given for the new contract but it is expected to reflect the new-found popularity of the sport in the United States.

F1 returned to ESPN in 2018 and the sport has enjoyed a significant upturn in profile with the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” broadening the sport’s appeal.

Next season will see three Grand Prix races held in the United States with Las Vegas joining Miami and Austin on the tour.

“Formula 1 has seen incredible growth in the United States with sold out events and record television audiences, and the addition of Las Vegas to the calendar next season, alongside Austin and Miami, will see us host three spectacular races there,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“The ESPN networks have played a huge part in that growth with their dedicated quality coverage. We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to bring the passion and excitement of Formula 1 to our viewers in the U.S. together,” he added.

The deal includes “expanded direct to consumer rights” which will give ESPN greater flexibility in how it presents content, including via its streaming service ESPN+.

“We look forward to serving fans in some new and innovative ways in the next three years as we continue to bring the reach and relevance of the Walt Disney Company networks and platforms to Formula One,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN president of programming and original content.

 

Sports,

