Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

  • July 13 2022 12:21:00

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

WASHINGTON
Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of then-president Donald Trump "just stumbling around from one idea to another," Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

"As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work," he said.
Bolton -- who served as Trump’s national security advisor from 2018 to 2019 - did not specify which governments he had helped to overthrow, but while in his post, he advocated for U.S. military intervention in Venezuela.

January 6 was "not an attack on our democracy. It’s Donald Trump looking out for Donald Trump. It’s a once in a lifetime occurrence," said Bolton.

"Ultimately, he did unleash the rioters at the Capitol. As to that, there’s no doubt. But not to overthrow the Constitution, to buy more time, to throw the matter back to the states, to try and redo the issue," he added.

An unabashed hawk, Bolton served in the U.S. Departments of Justice and State during three Republican administrations, starting with Ronald Reagan’s in the 1980s.

He served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former president George W. Bush, and for decades has been recognizable by his large white mustache.

Bolton unrepentantly pushed for the US invasion of Iraq and has voiced support for bombing Iran and North Korea -- an interventionist approach to foreign policy that put him at odds with Trump, who fired him in 2019.

Bolton’s comments on the January 6 riots came as a congressional committee works to determine whether Trump or his associates had a role in planning or encouraging the violent insurrection that left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured.

On Tuesday, lawmakers said a tweet by then-president Trump promising a "wild" January 6 rally was seen as a "call to arms" by members of right-wing militia groups and other supporters of the president who went on to assault the US Capitol.

Coup,

WORLD Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’ becomes cryptocurrency

    Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’ becomes cryptocurrency

  2. Local health tourism sector aims to reach out to 60 countries

    Local health tourism sector aims to reach out to 60 countries

  3. New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

    New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

  4. Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as president

    Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as president

  5. Tobacco firms sue US over graphic cigarette labels

    Tobacco firms sue US over graphic cigarette labels
Recommended
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition
President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM
Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as president

Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as president
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
Some Ukrainians won’t flee areas caught in crosshairs of war

Some Ukrainians won’t flee areas caught in crosshairs of war
WORLD Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
ECONOMY Local health tourism sector aims to reach out to 60 countries

Local health tourism sector aims to reach out to 60 countries

Türkiye’s fast-growing health tourism industry aims to reach out to as many as 60 countries to attract patients.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.