Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

LONDON
Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

Truss came to power in September, immediately implementing a radical tax-slashing agenda.

But her plans spooked the markets and threatened to take down the pension sector and she was forced out after only 44 days, making her the country’s shortest-serving leader ever.

In her first intervention since losing her job, she argued that the “powerful economic establishment” took her down, and that her replacement Sunak had made a mistake in rejecting all of her tax-cutting measures.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she blamed the “strength of economic orthodoxy and its influence on the market” and said that Sunak’s decision to raise corporation tax from 19 to 25 percent was “economically detrimental.”

“I am not claiming to be blameless in what happened, but fundamentally I was not given a realistic chance to enact my policies by a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political support,” she wrote.

The IMF, which criticized Truss’ sweeping tax cuts at the time, last week delivered a blow to Sunak when it predicted the U.K. would be the only G7 country with negative growth in 2023, blaming it partly on the U.K.’s “tighter fiscal and monetary policies.”

Sunak has barely been in office 100 days, and despite calming markets, is languishing in the polls as the country’s cost-of-living crisis rumbles on.

UK, Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. 15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

    15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

  3. Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

    Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

  4. Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

    Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

  5. Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

    Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis
Recommended
Cuba puts state-owned car owners on commuter aid duty

Cuba puts state-owned car owners on commuter aid duty
Europe in crossfire of US-China economic rivalry

Europe in crossfire of US-China economic rivalry
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

US cargo train derails, causing huge fire
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner

Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
Exports post all-time high for January

Exports post all-time high for January
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.