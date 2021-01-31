Former Turkish minister dead at 104

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Former Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Minister Ömer Cahit Kayra died late on Jan. 30. He was 104.

“I am deeply saddened with the passing of one of our former ministers, an important bureaucrat, politician and statesman Ömer Cahit Kayra,” chairperson of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on social media.

“May Allah’s mercy be upon him. I extend my condolences to his family,” he added.

Kayra was elected to parliament in the CHP party in 1973 and served as Energy and Natural Sources Minister in 1974.

He was married and had two children.

Kayra was also the author and translator of several books.

