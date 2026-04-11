Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

ANKARA

Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk has died in Istanbul at the age of 92, after months of treatment in hospital.

Cindoruk had been taken to Koç University Hospital on Dec. 25, 2025, after his oxygen saturation level dropped at home, Turkish media said.

He was later placed in intensive care and had remained under treatment since.

Born in İzmir on June 8, 1933, Cindoruk was one of the veteran figures of Turkish politics.

He served as speaker of parliament from 1991 to 1995, after being elected to the post on Nov. 16, 1991.

Following the death of President Turgut Özal in 1993, Cindoruk also served as acting president from April 17 to May 16 until Süleyman Demirel was elected head of state.

Messages of condolence were shared by political figures after news of his death.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş shared a condolence message, describing Cindoruk as a veteran politician who left a deep mark on Turkish politics. Kurtulmuş extended his condolences to Cindoruk’s family, relatives and loved ones.

In a social media post, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said he had learned of Cindoruk’s death “with deep sorrow” and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also paid tribute to Cindoruk, describing him as an exceptional figure in Turkish politics who devoted his life to the rule of law, the dignity of parliament and the tradition of democratic politics.