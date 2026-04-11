Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

ANKARA
Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk has died in Istanbul at the age of 92, after months of treatment in hospital.

Cindoruk had been taken to Koç University Hospital on Dec. 25, 2025, after his oxygen saturation level dropped at home, Turkish media said.

He was later placed in intensive care and had remained under treatment since.

Born in İzmir on June 8, 1933, Cindoruk was one of the veteran figures of Turkish politics.

He served as speaker of parliament from 1991 to 1995, after being elected to the post on Nov. 16, 1991.

Following the death of President Turgut Özal in 1993, Cindoruk also served as acting president from April 17 to May 16 until Süleyman Demirel was elected head of state.

Messages of condolence were shared by political figures after news of his death.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş shared a condolence message, describing Cindoruk as a veteran politician who left a deep mark on Turkish politics. Kurtulmuş extended his condolences to Cindoruk’s family, relatives and loved ones.

In a social media post, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said he had learned of Cindoruk’s death “with deep sorrow” and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also paid tribute to Cindoruk, describing him as an exceptional figure in Turkish politics who devoted his life to the rule of law, the dignity of parliament and the tradition of democratic politics.

Türkiye, tbmm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive
CHP seeks expulsion of detained Uşak mayor amid probe

CHP seeks expulsion of detained Uşak mayor amid probe
MHP dissolves Istanbul organization after Yönters exit

MHP dissolves Istanbul organization after Yönter's exit
CHP leader pledges Roma seats in parliament

CHP leader pledges Roma seats in parliament
Parliament speaker holds talks with DEM Party MPs

Parliament speaker holds talks with DEM Party MPs
AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿