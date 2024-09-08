Former national basketball player dies in road accident

MUĞLA

Former Turkish national basketball player İlkan Karaman, 34, died early on Sept. 8 after being struck by a drunk driver in the southwestern town of Datça.

The driver, identified as Emre A.Ö., was arrested after fleeing the scene. Authorities apprehended him two hours after the accident, determining he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Karaman, who had recently moved to Muğla's Datça from the western city of İzmir, was hit by the vehicle while crossing the road in front of a gas station.

He was transported to a hospital in nearby Marmaris but succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

The accident occurred a short period of time after Karaman had moved into his new home in Datça. His family and relatives have traveled to the town to claim his body.

Karaman, a native of the northwestern city of Tekirdağ, had a notable career in Turkish basketball, playing for top teams such as Pınar Karşıyaka, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

He last played for Çayırova Belediyespor and represented Türkiye in the 2013 European Basketball Championship qualifiers.

In 2012, Karaman was selected as the 57th overall pick in the second round by the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA draft, though he never played in the league.

Following his death, tributes have poured in from several sports clubs expressing condolences.

“We wish God's mercy to the deceased and our condolences to his precious family, his loved ones and our basketball community," read a written statement issued by the Turkish Basketball Federation.